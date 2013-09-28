No. 8 Florida State 48, Boston College 34: Jameis Winston matched a career high with four touchdown passes, including two over the final 1:49 of the first half, to rally the visiting Seminoles to their fourth straight victory over the Eagles.

Winston threw for 330 yards and also paced Florida State’s rushing attack with 67 yards while Rashad Greene logged four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Kelvin Benjamin had three receptions for a career-high 103 yards while Kenny Shaw tallied 93 receiving yards and another score for the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC).

Chase Rettig went 19-for-29 for 198 yards and threw for a career-high four touchdowns for Boston College (2-2, 1-1). Andre Williams collected 99 of his game-high 149 rushing yards in the first half, eclipsing 100 yards against the Seminoles for the second time in as many seasons.

Winston cut a 14-point second-quarter deficit in half with a 56-yard scoring strike to Greene and knotted it up with a 10-yard TD pass to Chad Abram in the left flat for a 10-yard score with 1:49 left before the break. After a three-and-out by the Eagles, Winston broke two tackles and heaved it 55 yards to Shaw, who outjumped Spenser Rositano in the end zone as time expired.

Boston College forced the Seminoles into two three-and-outs over their first three drives to race out to a 17-3 lead behind the strength of two first-quarter touchdown passes from Rettig. Following a short second-quarter field goal from Nate Freese, Winston cut the lead in half with his first scoring pass 44 seconds later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State won its eighth consecutive ACC game, matching its longest such streak since 2001-02. … Williams moved into 13th place in school history with 2,067 career rushing yards, surpassing six players on the all-time list. … The Seminoles entered Saturday averaging 321.5 rushing yards over their previous two contests, but were outrushed by the Eagles 200-159.