Florida State 14, Boston College 0

BOSTON -- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned a fourth-quarter fumble 36 yards for a touchdown as the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles held off an upset attempt by Boston College with a 14-0 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Eagles on Friday night.

The win was Florida State’s 25th straight in the conference and its 13th straight road victory. It was also the Seminoles’ sixth straight win over Boston College in the series.

With the Seminoles (3-0) ahead 7-0 thanks to an opening 83-yard scoring drive, Eagles running back Jon Hilliman was stripped by linebacker Terrance Smith, creating the fumble and Ramsey picked the ball up and waltzed untouched into the end zone with 12:20 left.

On the ensuing possession, Boston College quarterback Darius Wade suffered what appeared to be a serious left leg injury. Wade, 4 of 12 for 47 yards passing with an additional 38 yards rushing, was helped off the field with 12:02 left in the game and taken to the locker room.

Florida State quarterback Everett Golson, who might have been playing for Notre Dame against Boston College at Fenway Park on Nov. 21 had he not transferred for a graduate season, threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Travis Rudolph to cap the opening drive.

Florida State punter Cason Beatty was a star for his team, averaging 52.3 yards on seven punts.

Golson finished 15 of 24 for 119 yards.

Running back Dalvin Cook, coming off a 266-yard, three touchdown game against South Florida last week, was held to 54 yards on 15 carries.

The Eagles (2-1 with the wins by a combined 100-3 over FCS opponents) actually used three quarterbacks, with Troy Flutie replacing Jeff Smith after just five plays. Flutie, the nephew of former Boston College great Doug Flutie, had a short rally but it fell well short.

Boston College defensive end Kevin Kavalec left the game with a head injury on the second play of the game when Golson, after handing the ball off for an end-around, nailed him with a crushing hit. Kavalec was wobbly as he made his way off the field.

The Seminoles continued on that drive as if the Eagles weren’t even on the field, marching 83 yards for a touchdown before the game was five minutes old. At that point, the game had all the makings of a blowout.

But Boston College hung tough, making several big plays on defense. Golson hit his first eight passes until missing on a bomb in the second quarter. At one point, he escaped two Eagles tacklers in the end zone and turned a potential safety into a 14-yard gain.

Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo, who was 51 of 55 on field goals in his career coming in, missed a 42-yard with 1:59 left in the half, which ended with Florida State still ahead 7-0.

NOTES: Florida State’s last loss in the conference was to North Carolina State in 2012. ... Boston College commemorated the 10th anniversary of its first game in the ACC, which was also played at night at home against Florida State. Tom O‘Brien, the BC coach back then, and some of his players were on hand. ... Also on hand for festivities were former QB Tim Hasselbeck, who attended with his wife and fellow BC grad Elisabeth Hasselbeck of Fox News. ... Florida State is at Wake Forest after a bye, while Boston College, which has five of its first six games at home, hosts Northern Illinois in a non-conference game. ... Florida State K Roberto Aguayo came in as the most accurate kicker in NCAA history, having gone 51 of 55 on field-goal attempts and hitting all 161 extra points.