Preview: Florida State at Clemson

The date marked on many calendars comes Saturday when No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 5 Florida State in an ACC showdown of undefeated rivals. The matchup has determined the division champion the past four years and this season’s winner will remain a central figure in the national championship discussion. “It’s the biggest game of the year, just like last week was the biggest game of the year,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. “They’re all big. Some have special circumstances attached to them like this one.”

While both teams boast exciting offenses - and quarterbacks Tajh Boyd and Jameis Winston are among the national leaders in several passing categories - they also rank in the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense with Florida State (12 points per game) third and Clemson (16.2) 10th. The Seminoles haven’t won at Clemson since 2001 and the home team has won 10 of the past 11 meetings. Florida State rallied in the second half for a 49-37 victory last year in Tallahassee.

TV: 8:22 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (5-0, 2-0 ACC): Winston has been immune to typical freshman mistakes as he ranks second in the nation in passing efficiency and has thrown only two interceptions, helping the Seminoles lead the nation with just three giveaways. Florida State ranks fourth in the country in total offense (549 yards per game) and has racked up 400 or more total yards in 14 of its last 19 contests. The defense has been equally impressive and is coming off its best showing of the season in a 63-0 rout of Maryland two weeks ago, holding the Terrapins to 234 total yards.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-0, 4-0): With Boyd (1,783 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, two interceptions) back at the helm, the Tigers’ offense has been everything it was expected to be. Boyd boasts the best career passing efficiency mark in ACC history and has a bevy of receiving options as 11 players have caught touchdown passes. The Tigers’ defense has been a surprising strength, though, holding five straight opponents to 14 points or fewer and limiting Boston College star Andre Williams to 70 yards on 24 carries in a 24-14 victory last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boyd, already Clemson’s career passing leader, needs 164 yards to become the third quarterback in ACC history to reach 10,000 (Philip Rivers 13,484; Thaddeus Lewis 10,065).

2. No visiting team starting a freshman quarterback has won at Clemson since Tyrod Taylor and Virginia Tech in 2007.

3. Clemson has won 11 straight ACC games by double digits dating to last year’s loss at Florida State. The Seminoles have won nine straight conference games - seven of them by double digits.

PREDICTION: Clemson 33, Florida State 31