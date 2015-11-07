Preview: Florida State at Clemson

The Clemson Tigers are undefeated, sit atop the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season and look every bit like a legitimate national championship contender. Now the hard part begins, starting Saturday as the No. 5 Tigers host No. 15 Florida State in a showdown carrying implications far beyond the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.

“Our focus right now is trying to beat Florida State,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told the school’s website Tuesday night after the playoff rankings were released, reiterating his usual mantra of every game being the biggest of the season. But Saturday’s truly is for a Tigers’ team averaging 47.8 points in its past four games, fueled by quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Wayne Gallman. The Seminoles have no margin for error after a stunning loss to Georgia Tech two weeks ago, and the health of their two most important offensive weapons is in question after running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) and quarterback Everett Golson (concussion) sat out last week’s win over Syracuse. Both practiced early this week and are expected to play for FSU.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -12.5

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (7-1, 5-1 ACC): Sean Maguire threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns last week in his second career start, and FSU coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters earlier this week both Golson and Maguire could play Saturday, saying, “we feel very comfortable with them.” That comfort level certainly rises with a healthy Cook, who has been fabulous in rushing for 1,037 yards and 11 scores in seven games, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. The Seminoles rank 14th nationally in scoring defense (16.8 points) and have surrendered only four rushing touchdowns through eight games.

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-0, 5-0): Watson earned national offensive player-of-the-week honors after another outstanding performance last week – passing for 383 yards and five touchdowns, and rushing for a score – and comes into Saturday having completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 20 touchdowns. Gallman has surpassed 100 yards rushing five times in the past six games and trails only Cook in the conference in rushing, totaling 874 yards while averaging 109.2 yards per contest. The Tigers are allowing 17.6 points per contest, tied for 19th nationally.

EXTRA POINTS

1. FSU DE Josh Sweat is tied for second nationally with three fumble recoveries; Sweat has a takeaway in three consecutive games and four of the past five.

2. The Seminoles lead the series 20-8 and have won the past three meetings with Clemson, prevailing 23-17 in overtime last season.

3. Maguire passed for 304 yards last year against Clemson (starting for suspended starter Jameis Winston); Watson came off the bench to pass for 266 yards.

PREDICTION: Clemson 27, FSU 20