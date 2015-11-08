Clemson takes charge late to win ACC Atlantic

CLEMSON, S.C. - Florida State running back Dalvin Cook dominated the day, but Clemson’s Wayne Gallman had the last laugh.

Gallman burst up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown with 2:34 remaining to seal No. 1 Clemson’s 23-13 victory against No. 16 Florida State, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Seminoles.

The victory clinched the Tigers’ first Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division title since 2011 and sent them to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.

“The best is yet to come,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s good to be in control of our destiny, good to be in the driver’s seat. We just need to keep two hands on the wheel.”

Clemson improved to 9-0 (6-0 in ACC) and has won 12 consecutive games dating to last season, including a school-record 15 in a row at home.

The Tigers have won 18 of 19 games since an overtime loss at Florida State last season and exacted revenge for that defeat on Saturday in front of a raucous Memorial Stadium crowd of 83,099 - their largest crowd of the season.

Cook rushed for 194 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on Florida State’s second play of the game, but was thwarted on a fourth-and-1 attempt at Clemson’s 39-yard line with 6:30 left in the game when linebacker Ben Boulware and defensive end Shaq Lawson combined for the crucial stop.

“We had to go for it,” Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I felt very comfortable. We had a good play, but we just came up an inch short. We came here to win the game. We have one of the best running backs in America, so we gave it to him. I’d do it again.”

Clemson proceeded to drive 60 yards in seven plays, converting two third-down plays along the way, for the clinching score.

“They scored in less than 60 seconds, but for the next 59 minutes they didn’t get another touchdown,” Swinney said. “That was championship football tonight - two teams with the same goal. Everybody knew what was on the line. Now we’ve got bigger fish to fry.”

Gallman had 103 yards on 22 carries while quarterback Deshaun Watson had a career-high 107 yards rushing on 16 attempts. Watson also completed 28-of-42 passes for 297 yards and a TD.

Quarterback Everett Golson missed his second straight game for Florida State (7-2, 5-2), which started Sean Maguire - the back-up who filled in for suspended Jameis Winston last season and guided the Seminoles to a 23-17 overtime victory over Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla.

Maguire was 16 of 29 for 164 yards and an interception on Saturday, and was under duress all day.

Clemson also tightened up its defense on Cook, who had 157 yards at the half, but just 37 yards in the second 30 minutes.

“That guy’s a player,” Swinney said of Cook. “But it’s a four-quarter game, and I‘m proud of the way we kept our composure.”

Watson struggled early, overthrowing receivers and completing 12 of his first 21 attempts, prompting a halftime meeting with Swinney.

“We needed to get him dialed in,” Swinney said. “This is not rocket science - your best player has got to play well. And he did in the second half.”

Watson connected with wide receiver Deon Cain for a 38-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to give Clemson its first lead of the game, 13-10.

Florida State tied it at 13 on Roberto Aguayo’s second field goal of the game on its ensuing possession, but Clemson’s 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points were enough to clinch the division title.

Either Clemson or Florida State has won the Atlantic Division each of the past five years and six of the past seven.

“There’s some hurt in that locker room,” Fisher said. “That’s what happens when you play great teams. My hat goes off to Dabo. Those guys did a great job and have a great team. They’re having a great year, and I‘m happy for those guys. Hopefully they can continue and carry the banner for the ACC.”

NOTES: Clemson TE Jordan Leggett set career highs for receptions (six) and receiving yards (101). ... Clemson PK Greg Huegel kicked three field goals and has made 15-of-17 attempts this season, including all 13 of his attempts in ACC play. ... Florida State RB Dalvin Cook has scored on his first carry of the game three times this season. ... Seminoles LB Terrance Smith, the son of the late Terry Smith - a former Clemson wide receiver - had 12 tackles.