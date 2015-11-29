No. 13 Florida State runs past No. 12 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher had a tough time after Saturday night’s game against Florida deciding who deserved more praise -- the defense or running back Dalvin Cook.

He lauded both after No. 13 Florida State’s dominating 27-2 win over No. 12 Florida at The Swamp.

The Florida State defense held Florida to 262 yards. Three times the Gators reached the red zone and each time Florida State had an answer.

Cook was bottled up for three quarters, rushing for just 33 yards on 17 carries. But the fourth quarter was a different story. He broke loose for 150 yards and scored on runs of 15 and 29 yards.

Asked what he would tell Heisman voters about Cook, Fisher was succinct.

“I’d tell them to open their eyes. There are a lot of good running backs in the country and he’s certainly one of them,” Fisher said. “He deserves to be sitting at the table in New York. He’s that good.”

Florida State came close to posting its first shutout in the storied rivalry with Florida. The defense actually did post a shutout; the only points scored by the Gators came on a safety.

Related Coverage Preview: Florida State at Florida

“The defense was awesome, it was tremendous,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They basically did throw a shutout as they didn’t allow any points. The leverage on the ball, the pressure on the quarterback and controlling the line of scrimmage, the defense really came to play. I am proud of this team.”

Florida State got untracked in the second quarter. A short punt and kick-interference penalty gave the Seminoles possession at the Gators’ 41-yard line. Florida State gained one first down, but the drive stalled and Roberto Aguayo kicked a 45-yard field goal.

On Florida State’s next possession, the Seminoles marched 74 yards in seven plays. Cook broke free for a 21-yard gain and quarterback Sean McGuire threw a 45-yard pass to Kermit Whitfield to the Florida 8. It took four plays from there, but on fourth down from the half-yard line, McGuire threw a bullet to tight end Jeremy Kerr.

“Yeah, that was a big play. We needed that score on that possession,” McGuire said. “I rolled right and kept looking for someone and then saw Jeremy. Did I think about trying to run it in? No, I trust my arm more than my feet.”

Florida marched from the 20 to the Florida State 33, and Austin Hardin missed a 51-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half.

The Seminoles padded the lead in the third quarter, getting a 51-yard field goal from Aguayo.

They then cemented their third straight win and fifth in the last six games with Florida with a 52-yard march in just four plays. After a 15-yard pass to Jesus Wilson to the Florida 37, Cook ripped off runs of 12, 10 and 15 yards, that last of which ended in the end zone for the Seminoles’ second touchdown of the game.

Cook exploded in the fourth quarter. After he was held to 33 yards through three quarters, he rushed for 150 yards in the final 15 minutes to finish with 183.

Cook said he saw a difference in the Florida defense in the final 15 minutes.

“I did feel they (Florida) was wearing down in the fourth quarter,” Cook said. “I saw some of their defensive linemen hanging their heads and that gave me more incentive. I just let it loose in that fourth quarter and ran as hard as I could.”

Florida was able to reach the red zone three times. In the first quarter, the Gators had fourth-and-2 at the 20-yard line, but quarterback Treon Harris was thrown for a 6-yard loss.

In the third quarter, Florida put together its best drive of the day, going 69 yards in 16 plays to the 6-yard line. But Harris was assessed an intentional grounding penalty on third down, moving the ball back to the 19. Austin Hardin’s 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

The Gators also reached the 10 with five minutes left in the game, but two incomplete passes and two runs for no yards turned the ball over to the Seminoles.

Florida coach Jim McElwain said he never considered replacing Harris, who finished 19-of-38 passing for 134 yards and was sacked four times.

“You know, he could’ve played better, but so could some other guys and some guys around him,” McElwain said. “He’s our quarterback and he’s got to get a little bit better this week as we go into the SEC Championship Game.”

Florida averted its first shutout in its series with Florida State when McGuire fumbled into the end zone and fell on it for a safety.

NOTES: Florida WR Demarcus Robinson, the team’s leading receiver, was suspended for the game. It was the fourth suspension in three years for Robinson. ... Florida established an attendance mark with a crowd of 90,916. ... FSU RB Dalvin Cook is averaging 222 total yards per game against FBS teams with winning records, the highest total in the country. He finished with 194 combined yards against the Gators.