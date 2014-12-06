Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

No. 2 Florida State has not lost in more than two years, but its 28-game winning streak isn’t doing much to impress the College Football Playoff committee. After their latest ugly victory, the Seminoles dropped to fourth in the latest CFP rankings, bringing them dangerously close to missing out on the playoff party should they struggle - and certainly if they should lose - against No. 12 Georgia Tech on Saturday. When the teams meet in the ACC championship game at Charlotte, N.C., all eyes will be on Jameis Winston and the Seminoles to see if they can piece together one strong performance before the playoff begins.

“Florida State continues to be that undefeated team,” CFP playoff committee chair Jeff Long said, via USA Today. “But in many of the committee members’ eyes, they’ve struggled in some games against unranked opponents. That has had an impact.” Last week, the Seminoles became the first FBS team to win a game this season when their quarterback threw four interceptions, but they managed to squeak by Florida 24-19, thanks in part to a career-high 144 rushing yards by freshman Dalvin Cook. Georgia Tech boasts a terrific rushing attack of its own and has won five straight games, including an overtime win against Georgia last week.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -4.5

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-0, 8-0 ACC): The Seminoles have won six games by single diigts, including each of the last three, and Winston has thrown an interception in six straight games, giving him a disappointing 21-to-17 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. “Very few guys have that true ability and he’s one of them,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said of Winston, who has thrown 13 of his picks in the first half. “We’re fortunate enough to have him.” Florida State’s current winning streak - the longest in school history - began with a 21-15 win over Georgia Tech in the 2012 ACC title game, when the Seminoles’ defense limited the Yellow Jackets quarterbacks to 5-of-16 passing, including two interceptions.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-2, 6-2): Justin Thomas is the leading passer and rusher for the Yellow Jackets, but he has plenty of help on the ground in the form of Zach Laskey (748 yards, eight TDs) and Synjyn Days (686 yards, three TDs). Overall, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the nation with an average of 333.8 rushing yards per game, and that domination was on display last Saturday, when the Yellow Jackets posted 399 rushing yards on a staggering 70 carries - led by Laskey (26 carries, 140 yards) against Georgia. DeAndre Smelter (35 catches, 715 yards) is the only Georgia Tech player with more than 16 catches or 255 receiving yards, so he will certainly be the focus for the Seminoles’ secondary.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Yellow Jackets are seeking their first 11-win season since 1990.

2. The Seminoles have been outscored 38-14 in the first quarter in their last four games.

3. Winston, who has thrown at least one touchdown in all 25 career games he’s played at Florida State, needs four TD passes to tie Chris Rix (63) for second place on the Seminoles’ all-time list.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 33, Florida State 27