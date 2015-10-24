Preview: Florida State at Georgia Tech

(Updated: Changed FSU WR name from Kermit Washington to Kermit Whitfield -- Georgia Tech’s longest losing streak, not winning streak, since 1994)

Everett Golson threw 20 interceptions in 25 games across two seasons at Notre Dame, but it has been a different story for the senior through six games of his Florida State career. Golson leads the undefeated and ninth-ranked Seminoles into Saturday’s contest at struggling Georgia Tech with no interceptions in 177 pass attempts, fitting in well with a team that has committed just one turnover so far this season and is aiming for its 29th consecutive ACC victory.

The Seminoles shook off a sluggish start in last week’s 41-21 rout of Louisville, using the combination of Dalvin Cook’s running, Golson’s efficient decision making and a career day from receiver Kermit Whitfield to pull away. Cook is the focal point for FSU’s attack, the sophomore averaging 10.4 yards per carry in October and sitting 45 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the second consecutive season. The Yellow Jackets are reeling, having lost five in a row – their longest losing streak since 1994 – and need a 4-1 finish to become bowl eligible for the 19th consecutive season. One season after winning 11 games and losing to FSU in the ACC championship game, Georgia Tech is allowing 27 points per contest and is 11th in the conference in total defense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -5

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (6-0, 4-0 ACC): Whitfield emerged with a career day in last week’s victory over Louisville, catching nine passes for 172 yards and a 70-yard touchdown to earn ACC receiver of the week honors. Cook is averaging 159.2 yards rushing per game, tops in the ACC and second in the nation, despite nursing a left hamstring injury. Linebacker Jacob Pugh recorded seven tackles and two of FSU’s season-high five sacks last week, earning ACC linebacker of the week while helping hold Louisville to 99 yards rushing.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-5, 0-4): Freshman Marcus Marshall rushed for 159 yards and a pair of 58-yard touchdowns against Pittsburgh, earning ACC rookie of the week honors while providing a further boost to a rushing attack ranked eighth nationally. But the Yellow Jackets are struggling mightily on defense, having surrendered 30 or more points in each game during their losing streak. Defensive back Chris Milton has blocked two kicks this season and is the FBS’s active career leader with seven.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Including the Seminoles, Georgia Tech’s past 10 opponents from Power-5 conferences have a combined record of 59-9.

2. The past five meetings between FSU and the Yellow Jackets have been decided by a combined 17 points.

3. FSU holds the mark for consecutive ACC victories, winning its first 29 games as a member of the conference from 1992-95 (the 29th victory of that streak came against Georgia Tech).

PREDICTION: Florida State 33, Georgia Tech 17