Georgia Tech 22, Florida State 16

ATLANTA - Lance Austin recovered a blocked field goal and returned it 78 yards as time expired as Georgia Tech stunned No. 9 Florida State 22-16 on Saturday to dramatically end the Seminoles’ 28-game ACC winning streak.

Florida State drove the ball to the 46-yard line after a 22-yard reception by tailback Dalvin Cook and a 9-yard reception by wide receiver Jesus Wilson set up a game-winning 56-yard field goal try by Roberto Aguayo.

But the interior of the Georgia Tech line blocked the ball and it rolled over to Austin, who picked it up and realized the play was live. Austin had blockers in front of them and cut across the field and down the sidelines, outrunning the final Florida State defender at the 5 to score the winning points.

Georgia Tech didn’t allow the Seminoles to score in the second half. The Yellow Jackets tied the game on Harrison Butker’s third field goal, a 35-yarder with 54 seconds left.

Georgia Tech (3-5, 1-4) got 68 yards passing and 88 yards rushing from quarterback Justin Thomas. The Yellow Jackets ran for 261 yards and ended their five-game losing streak.

Florida State (6-1, 4-1) was led by quarterback Everett Golson, who completed 20 of 30 passes for 210 yards, but threw his first interception of the season. Cook rushed 17 times for 82 yards and one touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 16-13 with a 40-yard field goal from Butker in the third period.

Florida State answered by driving to the Georgia Tech 5 before being turned away. On third-and-goal from the 10, Golson threw into the end zone, only to have the ball bounce off receiver Trevor Rudolph and into the arms of Georgia Tech’s Jamal Golden for his eighth career interception. It was Golson’s first pick of the season.

Georgia Tech responded with a drive that tied the game on a 35-yard field goal by Butker with 54 seconds left in the game.

The teams exchanged field goals is the first quarter. Florida State opened with a 20-yard field goal by Aguayo, a drive set up when linebacker Josh Sweat intercepted a pass from Thomas and returned it to the Georgia Tech 19. The Yellow Jackets stopped the Seminoles three times at the 2-yard line to force the field goal.

Georgia Tech answered with a 53-yard field goal by Butker, a kick that matched his career long.

Thomas had another pass intercepted in the second quarter by Lamarcus Brutus, who returned the ball to the Georgia Tech 2. Cook ran it in from there on the next play, scoring his 11th rushing touchdown this season to give Florida State a 10-3 lead.

The Seminoles extended the lead to 13-3 on a 27-yard field goal by Aguayo following a 10-play drive that stalled at the Georgia Tech 10.

Georgia Tech finally scored thanks to two big plays by Thomas. On second down from his 3, Thomas escaped pressure in the end zone and threw a 33-yard completion to Ricky Jeune. Two plays later, he kept the ball on an option to the right and scored on a 60-yard run to cut the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 13-10 with 2:22 left.

The Seminoles were able to hurry down the field and set up a 38-yard field goal from Aguayo at the horn, which put the Seminoles ahead 16-10. Aguayo also kicked three field goals against Miami this season.

NOTES: The previous five meetings had been decided by 17 points. Florida State defeated Georgia Tech 37-35 in the 2014 ACC Championship game. ... Georgia Tech played without A-backs Qua Searcy (leg) and Broderick Snoddy (broken hand). The Yellow Jackets started Step Durham at cornerback in place of the injured D.J. White. Florida State started Reggie Northrup at linebacker in place of Terrance Smith. ... Florida State CB Jalen Parker celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday. ... Seminoles CB Trey Marshall had surgery to repair a torn bicep suffered in the Louisville game. Recovery time is expected to be three months. ... It was a “White Out” game for Georgia Tech, which dressed in white jerseys, white pants and white helmets. The school distributed 30,000 white shakers to fans.