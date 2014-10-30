Preview: Florida State at Louisville

One year after averaging a margin of victory of 39.5 points en route to a national title, No. 2 Florida State has proven it also can handle itself in tighter contests. The Seminoles, who hope to extend their winning streak to 24 games on Thursday at Louisville, have rallied from second-half deficits three times in 2014. Florida State edged then-No. 5 Notre Dame 31-27 on Oct. 18 after the Fighting Irish were called for offensive pass interference on a potential game-winning score in the final seconds.

The Seminoles haven’t come close to matching last season’s dominance – winning three of their contests by six points or fewer, including one in overtime – and could see their school-record streak snapped with another slow start against the Cardinals. Louisville leads FBS in total defense (243.8 yards) and ranks fourth overall in scoring defense (14.6 points). The Cardinals, who have held each of their six conference foes under their season scoring average, are coming off a 30-18 victory over North Carolina State on Oct. 18 and have won 22 in a row at home under coach Bobby Petrino.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -6.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (7-0, 4-0 ACC): The Tallahassee Police Department announced on Monday that it is investigating Karlos Williams – the team’s leading rusher – for an alleged domestic assault. Rashad Greene, who leads the conference in receptions (52) and receiving yards (791), needs seven more catches to pass former Wake Forest receiver Michael Campanaro (229 from 2010-13) for fifth place on the conference’s all-time list. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston became the first FBS quarterback since 2000 to begin his collegiate career 20-0 as a starter following the Seminoles’ win over Notre Dame.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-2, 4-2): DeVante Parker, who had yet to play due to an August toe injury after leading the Cardinals in receiving last season, tied a personal best with nine catches for 132 yards in his season debut versus the Wolfpack. Former Auburn star and 2011 BCS championship game offensive MVP Michael Dyer enjoyed his finest effort with Louisville, posting career highs of 24 carries and 181 total yards. Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (hamstring) and receiver James Quick (ankle) left the Cardinals’ last victory and did not return, but both are expected to play versus the Seminoles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State, which leads the all-time series 12-2, can tie Ohio State (2012-13) and Boise State (2009-10) for the fourth-longest winning streak in the FBS over the last 20 seasons with a victory.

2. Louisville S Gerod Holliman, who is tied for the FBS lead in interceptions (eight), is two shy of matching the school’s single-season record set in 2000 by Anthony Floyd.

3. In six career ACC road games, Winston has thrown for an average of 328.5 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 72.1 percent of his throws.

PREDICTION: Florida State 27, Louisville 24