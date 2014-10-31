Winston, Seminoles escape hole, down Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Second-ranked Florida State apparently wants to do things the hard way.

Overcoming a 21-0, second-quarter deficit Thursday night, the Seminoles outscored 25th-ranked Louisville 35-10 in the second half to pull out a 42-31 Atlantic Coast Conference win at sold-out Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns to lead Florida State (8-0, 5-0). Third-string running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 110 yards on nine carries, including the go-ahead, 38-yard touchdown with 3:46 left in the game.

“We put ourselves in tough circumstances,” Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said, “but all we worried about was the next play. I thought our players and assistant coaches made some great adjustments at halftime.”

Winston threw a career-high three interceptions, the first two resulting in Louisville touchdowns off short fields, and he played most of the second half with an injured right ankle. However, he still threw for 278 yards after halftime, including a game-clinching, 35-yard scoring strike to fullback Freddie Stevenson with 2:11 remaining.

It was the fourth time this season that Florida State, which was never pushed last year until the national championship win over Auburn, trailed in the second half. However, this one seemed a bit more perilous than earlier escapes.

Louisville (6-3, 4-3) entered the game with the nation’s top-ranked total defense and an improved offense, fueled by the recent return of senior wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Michael Dyer.

The defense flustered Winston for most of the first half, aided by a spate of Florida State penalties. Parker finished with eight catches for a career-high 214 yards, while Dyer rushed 28 times for 134 yards and three scores, including a 1-yard run that gave the Cardinals their last lead at 31-28 with 9:20 left in the game.

It still wasn’t enough.

“That hurts a lot,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. “We got ahead of them and had our opportunities. You have to give Florida State a lot of credit for them being able to make plays when the pressure was on.”

The Cardinals could have made things much harder on the Seminoles when they got the ball on their 12 with 5:55 left after sacking Winston and forcing a punt. However, the Cardinals went three-and-out, and a 31-yard punt from Ryan Johnson set up Florida State in Louisville territory.

The speedy Cook cashed in on the next play, zipping around right end for his second long scoring run of the game. With 6:17 left in the third quarter, he drew the Seminoles within 24-21 thanks to a 40-yard jaunt.

Coming into the game, Cook had just 270 yards on 59 attempts. He is one of a handful of freshmen who are adding to Florida State’s already enviable depth.

“We trust them,” Fisher said of the newbies. “They are allowing us to expand our offense and defense because of their development.”

Quarterback Will Gardner completed 20 of 38 passes for 330 yards for the Cardinals, who rolled up 488 total yards and 24 first downs in one of their best offensive performances of the season. Even so, they were left wanting more.

“We knew we had to keep playing, but we fell short at the end,” Gardner said. “Our offense took big strides, but I guess you have to say the negatives outweighed the positives since we didn’t get the win.”

NOTES: According to the latest NFL Draft Rankings compiled by NFLDraftScout.com, 12 of the top 100 prospects for the 2015 draft played in Thursday night’s game. Nine of those are from Florida State. ... Seminoles LB Terrance Smith, the team’s leading tackler this year with an average of 10.2 per game, was declared out in pregame drills due to a neck strain. ... At No. 2, Florida State is the highest-ranked opponent to play in Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium since 2006, when No. 3 West Virginia absorbed a 44-34 loss.