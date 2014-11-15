Preview: Florida State at Miami (Fla.)

Off the field, Jameis Winston has faced his share of issues over the last year, while on the field, adversity is starting to creep up around the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. After rallying No. 2 Florida State to wins in each of the last three weeks, Winston hopes for a better performance - and, of course, a victory - when the Seminoles visit Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. Winston has committed six turnovers in the last three games, including two interceptions in last week’s 34-20 win over Virginia.

“I‘m hurting this team, I really am,” Winston said after the win over the Cavaliers, adding that he needs to “make smarter decisions, stop always looking for the big play. I stressed about checking the ball down and making smart decisions, and I’ve got to go back to that. I can’t be careless with the ball.” The Seminoles have won a school-record 25 straight games, while the Hurricanes have won three straight contests and are eyeing their first four-game run since opening the 2013 season 7-0. “Obviously, we’ve settled in,” Miami coach Al Golden said. “We’ve kind of settled in to who we are.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -2.5

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-0, 6-0 ACC): While Winston gets most of the attention surrounding the Florida State offense, senior wideout Rashad Greene might be the unit’s best talent. He leads the ACC in receiving yards (989), receptions per game (7.9) and receiving yards per game (110) and has 13 100-yard receiving games in his career - third-most in school history. With one catch on Saturday, Greene will also tie the Seminoles record for consecutive games with a reception (39), as he looks to build off Saturday’s career-high 13 catches for 136 yards and a score.

ABOUT MIAMI (6-3, 3-2): The Hurricanes don’t excel in any one area, although their offense has been particularly dominant of late with 132 points in their last three games. Junior running back Duke Johnson - the school’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards - has gone for at least 100 yards on the ground in five straight outings and has scored at least one touchdown in every game since Week 2. He has shown that he can be a grinder, as evidenced by his 29 carries against Virginia Tech two games ago, and also is a legitimate speed threat with an 80-yard TD run and a 90-yard TD run in his last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State has won four straight meetings with Miami and seven of the last nine matchups between the teams.

2. Seminoles K Roberto Aguayo continues to be a major weapon with 16-of-17 accuracy on field goals and 30 touchbacks - 19 more than Florida State’s opponents have had this season.

3. Miami QB Brad Kaaya has not thrown an interception during the team’s three-game winning streak after throwing nine in the Hurricanes’ first six games.

PREDICTION: Miami 31, Florida State 27