No. 2 Florida State 30, Miami (Fla.) 26: Dalvin Cook scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:05 left as the visiting Seminoles rallied yet again to extend their ACC- and school-record winning streak to 26 games.

Florida State’s Jameis Winston went 25-of-42 for 304 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Cook finished with 92 yards on seven carries. The Seminoles (10-0, 7-0) outscored the Hurricanes 20-3 in the second half with Jalen Ramsey’s fourth-down interception sealing the defending BCS champions’ fifth second-half comeback win of 2014.

Miami freshman Brad Kaaya passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns - both in the first half - as the Hurricanes (6-4, 3-3) built an early 16-0 lead before fading in the second half. Duke Johnson battled cramps to run for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes, who lost their fifth straight matchup with the Seminoles.

After a series of fourth-quarter field goals - including Roberto Aguayo’s 53-yarder with 7:12 left - Florida State embarked on a five-play, 62-yard drive that Cook capped with a powerful 26-yard scamper to give the visitors their first lead at 30-26. Miami drove into Seminoles territory in the waning minutes, but Kaaya’s errant pass was nabbed at the 16 by Ramsey, who promptly slid down to end the game.

Florida State faced an early two-touchdown deficit before Cook’s 44-yard TD run got the comeback started, only to have Kaaya answer less than two minutes later with a 61-yard scoring strike to Clive Walford. A 43-yard field goal from Aguayo made it 23-10 at half and Winston caught a big break late in the third when his pass was batted up in the air by Miami’s Tyriq McCord and caught in stride by Karlos Williams, who ran in for an 11-yard score, making it 23-17.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walford had a season-high 127 receiving yards for Miami, which had been 13-1 in its last 14 home games. ... The Hurricanes’ special teams cost them four points in the first half, as they had an extra point blocked, and freshman Michael Badgley missed a 29-yard field goal. ... Florida State’s Travis Rudolph led his team with 65 yards on four receptions.