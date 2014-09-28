(Updated: CORRECTS style on North Carolina State throughout CORRECTS style, RECASTS end of first sentence, fourth graph.)

No. 1 Florida State 56, North Carolina State 41: Jameis Winston passed for 365 yards and four touchdowns in his return as the Seminoles overcame a 17-point deficit to down the host Wolfpack.

Winston, who sat out an overtime win over Clemson due to a suspension last week, went 26-of-38 and overcame a pair of interceptions to help Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) extend its winning streak to 20 games. Karlos Williams ran for 126 yards and three TDs, including two in the fourth quarter that put the game away, and Rashad Greene racked up 125 receiving yards and a score.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 359 yards and three TDs and Shadrach Thornton ran for 85 yards and a pair of scores for North Carolina State (4-1, 0-1). Bo Hines, Johnathan Alston and Matt Dayes each caught a touchdown pass for the Wolfpack, who were up 17 in the first quarter and held a 10-point edge in the third.

Brissett, who hit Hines with a 54-yard TD pass on the second play of the game to get North Carolina State started, capped a huge first quarter for the Wolfpack by rolling to his right and breaking a pair of tackles before finding Alston in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 24-7. The Seminoles began to get back into it when Williams burst through for a 4-yard score, and Winston hit Christian Green with a 22-yard TD pass less than two minutes later to cut it to 24-21 at the break.

Thornton’s 10-yard TD run with 6:37 left in the third put North Carolina State up 38-28, but Winston needed just over three minutes to give Florida State its first lead. Jesus Wilson hauled in a 15-yard TD before the Seminoles made the Wolfpack pay for a turnover when Winston hit Greene with a 4-yard score with 3:24 remaining in the third to make it 42-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 24 points put up by the Wolfpack in the first quarter marked the most ever scored against Florida State in the opening quarter in the history of the program. … The Seminoles managed only 16 rushing yards in the first half but finished with 168 on the ground. … North Carolina State has lost nine straight ACC games.