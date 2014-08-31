FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Florida State 37, Oklahoma State 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 1 Florida State 37, Oklahoma State 31: Jameis Winston overcame two first-half interceptions to finish with 370 passing yards and a touchdown as the Seminoles survived a scare from the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Winston was 25-of-40 and added an impressive touchdown run while Rashad Greene hauled in 11 passes for 203 yards and a TD to help Florida State (1-0) extend its winning streak to 17 games. Mario Pender added a touchdown on the ground and Nate Andrews returned an interception for a score for the Seminoles.

J.W. Walsh finished 15-of-27 for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 51 yards and two TDs on the ground for Oklahoma State (0-1). The Cowboys had the ball on their own 44 with just over five minutes remaining in a 30-24 game, but Walsh coughed up a fumble and Winston hit Greene for a 50-yard touchdown two plays later.

The Seminoles built an early 17-0 lead, as Roberto Aguayo hit the first of his three field goals before Andrews returned an interception nine yards for a score and Pender broke an 11-yard touchdown run. Oklahoma State’s Desmond Roland capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge and Winston’s second interception set up Ben Grogan’s 37-yard field goal to pull the Cowboys within 17-10 at halftime.

Walsh and Winston traded punches in the second half, with Walsh hitting David Glidden for a 55-yard touchdown to get within 20-17 and Winston answering with a career-long 28-yard scoring scamper. Walsh’s 24-yard TD on a quarterback draw again drew the Cowboys within three, but Aguayo’s third field goal and Winston’s bomb to Greene put it out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winston has thrown a touchdown pass in 15 straight games, one shy of tying Chris Weinke’s school record, and Greene has caught a pass in 30 consecutive contests. … Cowboys WR Tyreek Hill, a highly-touted junior-college transfer, had 44 rushing yards, six catches for 62 yards and 172 return yards. … Oklahoma State has scored 20 or more points in 53 consecutive games and has at least one touchdown drive of faster than two minutes in 36 straight contests.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
