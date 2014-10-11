(Updated: ADDING interception totals for Syracuse quarterbacks.)

No. 1 Florida State 38, Syracuse 20: Jameis Winston completed more than 80 percent of his passes in throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, fueling the Seminoles past the host Orange.

Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 22 games thanks primarily to Winston (30-of-36) and Mario Pender, who recorded a touchdown rushing and another receiving. Dalvin Cook contributed 122 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Seminoles, who played without starting tailback Karlos Williams (leg), among other key contributors.

The Orange (2-4, 0-2) suffered their fourth straight defeat while playing their first game without quarterback Terrel Hunt, who will miss at least a month with a leg fracture. Syracuse used two freshmen under center, as AJ Long and Austin Wilson combined to throw for 256 yards and two scores - both from Long to Steve Ishmael - in addition to three interceptions.

Florida State took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards down the field, scoring on Pender’s 12-yard touchdown less than four minutes into the contest. Roberto Aguayo added a short goal late in the first quarter and Winston found Pender from 4 yards out to make it 17-3 early in the second.

Winston pushed the lead to 24-6 when he and Nick O‘Leary hooked up for a 21-yard score with 4:38 remaining before intermission. Florida State added a touchdown early in the third and another early in the fourth, providing more than enough cushion to withstand two second-half TD passes from Long to Ishmael.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winston was also efficient and dominant in last year’s meeting with Syracuse, going 19-of-21 for 277 yards and two TDs in a 59-3 rout. ... Florida State WR Rashad Greene led all players with six catches and 107 receiving yards. He broke the Florida State record of 212 catches, set by Ron Sellers (1966-68). ... Orange RB Prince-Tyson Gulley had a team-high 80 rushing yards on 16 carries and also caught a team-best seven passes for 25 yards.