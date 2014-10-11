FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida State 38, Syracuse 20
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Florida State 38, Syracuse 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDING interception totals for Syracuse quarterbacks.)

No. 1 Florida State 38, Syracuse 20: Jameis Winston completed more than 80 percent of his passes in throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, fueling the Seminoles past the host Orange.

Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 22 games thanks primarily to Winston (30-of-36) and Mario Pender, who recorded a touchdown rushing and another receiving. Dalvin Cook contributed 122 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Seminoles, who played without starting tailback Karlos Williams (leg), among other key contributors.

The Orange (2-4, 0-2) suffered their fourth straight defeat while playing their first game without quarterback Terrel Hunt, who will miss at least a month with a leg fracture. Syracuse used two freshmen under center, as AJ Long and Austin Wilson combined to throw for 256 yards and two scores - both from Long to Steve Ishmael - in addition to three interceptions.

Florida State took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards down the field, scoring on Pender’s 12-yard touchdown less than four minutes into the contest. Roberto Aguayo added a short goal late in the first quarter and Winston found Pender from 4 yards out to make it 17-3 early in the second.

Winston pushed the lead to 24-6 when he and Nick O‘Leary hooked up for a 21-yard score with 4:38 remaining before intermission. Florida State added a touchdown early in the third and another early in the fourth, providing more than enough cushion to withstand two second-half TD passes from Long to Ishmael.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Winston was also efficient and dominant in last year’s meeting with Syracuse, going 19-of-21 for 277 yards and two TDs in a 59-3 rout. ... Florida State WR Rashad Greene led all players with six catches and 107 receiving yards. He broke the Florida State record of 212 catches, set by Ron Sellers (1966-68). ... Orange RB Prince-Tyson Gulley had a team-high 80 rushing yards on 16 carries and also caught a team-best seven passes for 25 yards.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.