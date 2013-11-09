Preview: Florida State at Wake Forest

With the toughest part of its schedule presumably in the rear view mirror, No. 3 Florida State looks to remain unbeaten when it visits ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday. After knocking off No. 14 Miami 41-14 last week, coach Jimbo Fisher is keeping the focus on the present, despite the Seminoles’ current No. 2 BCS positioning. “Let’s just get ready for Wake Forest. If the time comes, it will come but we’ve just got to take on the next game,” Fisher told the Tallahassee Democrat.

If the Demon Deacons are to pull off a monumental upset, they’ll have to do it without star wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who broke his collarbone in last week’s 13-0 loss to Syracuse. While forging forward without the centerpiece of his offense is a worst-case scenario for coach Jim Grobe, it didn’t excuse Wake Forest’s performance against the Orange. “We didn’t play very good football and that had nothing to do with whether Mike’s in or out,” Grobe told the Winston-Salem Journal.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Florida State -35

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-0, 6-0 ACC): As national title talk for the Seminoles goes, so goes Heisman Trophy chatter for quarterback Jameis Winston. The redshirt freshman leads the ACC in total offense (331.9 yards per game), passing average (312.8), pass efficiency (201.1) and passing touchdowns (24). Winston’s 2,502 passing yards is already the sixth-highest total among ACC freshmen all-time and he is on pace to become the most prolific freshman quarterback in conference history.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-5, 2-4): Campanaro, the Demon Deacons’ all-time leading receiver with 229 receptions for 2,506 yards, is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. Sherman Ragland III will be leaned on in Campanaro’s absence and the sophomore performed well against Syracuse, stepping up to set career bests by grabbing 10 receptions for 91 yards. Quarterback Tanner Price, who ranks fourth in the ACC with 1,956 passing yards, will be hard-pressed to move the offense, especially without his favorite target, against a Florida State defense that ranks seventh in the nation at 287.6 yards allowed per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seminoles can clinch a second straight ACC Atlantic Division title and a third berth in the conference championship the last four seasons with a win.

2. Wake Forest is 1-53 against top 10 teams all-time, with its only such win coming in 1946 against fourth-ranked Tennessee.

3. Florida State has won 12 straight games over ACC opponents for the first time since a 24-game win streak from 1998-2001.

PREDICTION: Florida State 58, Wake Forest 10