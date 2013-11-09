(Updated: minor edits REMOVED: half of last note)

No. 3 Florida State 59, Wake Forest 3: Jameis Winston threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Seminoles scored 38 points off seven takeaways in a rout over the host Demon Deacons.

Kelvin Benjamin and Chad Abram caught touchdown strikes from Winston, while James Wilder Jr., Devonta Freeman and Karlos Williams all ran for scores for Florida State. Nate Andrews had two interceptions – returning one for a touchdown – and forced a fumble that was also returned for a score by fellow freshman Jalen Ramsey in a first half that featured five takeaways by the Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC), who clinched the Atlantic Division title.

Wake Forest quarterback Tanner Price was replaced by freshman Tyler Cameron after throwing three interceptions in his first four attempts. Cameron fared no better, throwing three picks of his own and completing only five of his 19 passes for the Demon Deacons (4-6, 2-5), who played without all-time leading receiver Michael Campanaro.

After Wake Forest went three-and-out on its first drive of the game, Wilder Jr. capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard run. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Price was intercepted by Terrance Smith and Freeman rushed from a yard out two plays later to extend the Florida State lead to 14-0 with 6:25 left in the opening stanza.

Winston set a single-season mark for an ACC freshman, passing former North Carolina State quarterback Philip Rivers with his 26th touchdown pass of the season on a 2-yard strike to Abram to close out the scoring in the first half. Following Williams’ score on Florida State’s second series after the break, Winston was relieved by Jacob Coker with the game already well in hand.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Campanaro is out 4-6 weeks after suffering a broken collarbone last week against Syracuse. … Six interceptions for the Seminoles tied the single-game school record, set in 1991 against Louisville. ... Benjamin sustained a concussion in the first half and did not return.