Army 42, Fordham 31: Larry Dixon rushed for three touchdowns and eclipsed the 3,000-yard plateau in his career as the host Black Knights ended the Patriot League champion Rams’ nine-game winning streak.

Dixon ran for 158 yards to push his career total to 3,098 and Terry Baggett and Raymond Maples each rushed for a score for Army (4-7), which rolled up 382 yards on the ground. The Black Knights have won two of three heading into their season-finale versus Navy next week.

Mike Nebrich went 27-of-38 for 352 yards and tossed three touchdowns for Fordham (10-2). Brian Wetzel had a game-high 12 receptions for 193 yards and a score, Tebucky Jones Jr. also found the end zone and punter Joseph Pavlik had a 29-yard scoring strike to Marc DeSisto early in the second quarter.

Army seized a 14-10 lead as Josh Jenkins blocked Pavlik’s punt and Lamar Johnson-Harris fell on the ball in the end zone with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. The momentum carried into the third as Dixon scored from 5 yards out to cap the opening drive and added a 1-yard touchdown to complete the Black Knights’ season-high 20-play drive early in the fourth quarter.

The Rams answered on their next play from scrimmage as Nebrich reeled in a 65-yard scoring strike to trim their deficit to 28-17, but Army ended any notion of a comeback on its ensuing drive. Dixon rumbled 30 yards to tie Heisman Trophy winner Doc Blanchard with his 26th career touchdown with 6:42 remaining in the fourth.