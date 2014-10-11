(Updated: CORRECTS to O‘Malley in para 4)

Fordham 60, Pennsylvania 22: Mike Nebrich threw for a school-record 566 yards and equaled the team record with six touchdown passes as the Rams rolled over the visiting Quakers.

Nebrich completed 36-of-47 passes and Tebucky Jones Jr. grabbed 10 of them for 203 yards and two touchdowns as Fordham (6-1) won its fifth straight game. Sam Ajala also caught eight passes for 199 yards and a score while Chase Edmonds gained 101 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Rams.

Alek Torgersen went 26-of-49 for 316 yards and a touchdown, but threw a pair of interceptions as Pennsylvania (0-4) lost for the first time in six meetings against Fordham. Justin Watson had two receptions for 68 yards to lead the Quakers, who have opened with four straight losses for the first time since 1991.

Torgersen hit Ryan O’Malley for a 33-yard score and Pennsylvania led 10-7 before DeAndre Slate recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the first quarter as Fordham took the lead for good. Nebrich threw four scoring strikes in the second quarter – two of them to Jones for 37 and 47 yards – to build a 43-19 halftime lead.

Nebrich connected with Marcus Jones (5 yards) and Dan Light (9 yards) for touchdowns in the third quarter as the Rams continued to increase their advantage. Nebrich, a transfer from Connecticut, has registered 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions – one against Pennsylvania.