Fordham 54, Rhode Island 7: Freshman Chase Edmonds rushed for 231 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Rams rolled to their ninth straight home victory.

Mike Nebrich completed 22-of-38 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of interceptions for Fordham (2-1), which is ranked 23rd in FCS. Tebucky Jones Jr. caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown while Sam Ajala totaled 114 yards on five receptions for Fordham, which forced five turnovers.

Lyle McCombs, who started his career with Connecticut, ran for 98 yards on 22 carries to lead the way for Rhode Island (0-2). Quarterback Mack Lowrie completed 13-of-29 passes for 127 yards with two interceptions and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Charlie McKeeman in the fourth quarter for URI.

Rhode Island intercepted Nebrich on his first two series, but could not take advantage as it missed a short field goal and was forced to punt on another. Nebrich later hit Ajala with a 61-yard pass to set up Edmonds’ first touchdown in the opening quarter on a 16-yard run and he scored again from 10 away for a 17-0 halftime lead.

Fordham put the game away in the third quarter when Edmonds broke free for an 87-yard touchdown scamper and the defense put up the next nine points. Ian Williams recovered a fumble in the end zone and the Rams added a safety before Edmonds was sprung for a 41-yard TD run with 9:11 left in the third for a 40-0 lead.