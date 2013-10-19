(Updated: CHANGE: school names to teams mascot names in lede REMOVED: “eighth ranked” 2nd graph ADDED: “all” to 2nd graph Minor edits 4rd graph Moved 5th graph to 3rd graph)

Fordham 52, Yale 31: Sam Ajala reeled in four touchdown passes among his 10 receptions for a school-record 282 yards as the visiting Rams out slugged the Bulldogs.

Entering the game with an FCS-best 74.2 completion percentage, Michael Nebrich fell just shy of that number by completing 19-of-26 passes for 421 yards for the Rams (8-0). Nebrich, who also rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, tossed a pair of 68-yard scoring strikes in addition to the 29- and 33-yard touchdown passes all to Ajala.

Morgan Roberts relieved Henry Furman on two occasions before throwing a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Deon Randall, who finished with nine catches for 60 yards. Candler Rich rushed 11 times for 159 yards and a touchdown for Yale (3-2), which has dropped its last two contests.

Nebrich and Ajala didn’t take long to get untracked as Nebrich’s play-action fake set up Ajala for the first of his 68-yard touchdown receptions on just the second play from scrimmage. After Furman answered with a 17-yard score, Nebrich used a pump fake before hitting the wide-open Ajala again for a 29-yard score with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ajala flashed some nifty moves on his second 68-yard touchdown on Fordham’s first drive in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 24-7. Jared Crayton added the first of his two touchdowns 7:40 later and Nebrich scampered up the middle for a score to cap the Rams’ 21-point third quarter.