Air Force 42, Fresno State 14

Senior quarterback Karson Roberts scored five touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards as Air Force cruised to a 42-14 victory over Fresno State in Mountain West play in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Roberts scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass from junior receiver Jalen Robinette.

Junior running back Bryan Driskell rushed for a career-high 144 yards and junior running back Jacobi Owens added 137 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons (4-3, 3-1 in the MWC) rolled up 458 yards on the ground and 586 overall.

Senior running backs Marteze Waller and Dustin Garrison scored on long touchdown runs for Fresno State (2-6, 1-4).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kilton Anderson completed 14-of-39 passes for 177 yards and one interception for the Bulldogs, who possessed the ball for only 17:22.

Air Force spotted the Bulldogs a 14-0 first-quarter lead and then didn’t allow a first down in either the second or third quarters.

Waller broke free for a 64-yard scoring run less than five minutes into the game and Garrison scampered 60 yards for a touchdown with 6:22 left in the opening quarter.

Roberts scored on two one-yard runs 1:39 apart as the Falcons tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter.

Then Roberts scored from the six-yard-line with 5:58 remaining in the half and Air Force took a 21-14 lead into the break. He tacked on another one-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Roberts was on the receiving end of a double-reverse pass from Robinette to make it 35-14 with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Fresno State linebacker Tobenna Okeke nearly had a sack, but Robinette used a spin move to avoid him and delivered a strike to Roberts in the right corner of the end zone.