Preview: Fresno State at Boise State

A date in a Jan. 1 bowl awaits No. 22 Boise State if it can knock off visiting Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game Saturday. The Broncos have rolled off seven straight victories and are the likely choice to play in a New Year’s Day bowl under the College Football Playoff system which awards a major bowl appearance to the highest-ranked conference champ of the five minor FBS leagues. Fresno State has won three straight games and would like to foil Boise State’s hopes.

The Bulldogs started 0-3 while reloading after Derek Carr’s departure to the NFL but picked up the pace lately to reach the title game. Boise State has been clicking by scoring 50 or more points in four of the past five games and first-year coach Bryan Harsin said he doesn’t have to tell his team what’s at stake. “We’re aware of it, but the only thing we know for a fact is that we get to play on Saturday night for a championship,” Harsin told reporters. “All the speculation of where we could go for a bowl game, that doesn’t really matter right now.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Boise State –21

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (6-6, 5-3 Mountain West): Marteze Waller is in the midst of a superb season that has seen him rush for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a career-best 164 in an October loss to the Broncos. Quarterback Brian Burrell has passed for 21 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, while receiver Josh Harper has 76 receptions for 941 yards. Middle linebacker Kyrie Wilson has posted a team-leading 86 tackles while nose guard Tyeler Davison (seven sacks) and outside linebacker Donavon Lewis (6.5 sacks) are solid pass rushers.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (10-2, 7-1): Hard-charging runner Jay Ajayi has fueled the Broncos’ charge and his 1,619 yards rank second behind school icon Ian Johnson (1,713) and his 24 touchdowns are third behind Brock Forsey (26) and Johnson (25). Ajayi has recorded seven consecutive 100-yard rushing efforts to take pressure off up-and-down quarterback Grant Hedrick, who has passed for 22 touchdowns but also been picked off 13 times. Strong safety Darian Thompson leads the defense with seven interceptions while middle linebacker Tanner Vallejo has a team-leading 73 tackles and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa has a team-best 9.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos have won eight of the last nine meetings, including a 37-27 home victory Oct. 17.

2. Fresno State FS Derron Smith has only one interception this season but is tied for fifth in school history with 15.

3. Thompson is tied for sixth in Boise State history with 14 career interceptions.

PREDICTION: Boise State 47, Fresno State 37