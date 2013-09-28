Preview: Fresno State at Hawaii

After snapping a seven-game losing streak against Boise State last week, No. 23 Fresno State looks to avoid a letdown Saturday when the Bulldogs visit winless Hawaii. The Bulldogs are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2001 and will be heavy favorites against a Rainbow Warriors squad that ranks 117th among the 123 FBS teams in total offense. Hawaii will need to kick-start its offense to keep pace with Fresno State, which has averaged 44.7 points this season.

The Bulldogs have won three of the last four games in the series, including a 45-10 victory at home last season. Fresno State has launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for senior quarterback Derek Carr, who is averaging 373.7 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception in wins over Rutgers, Cal Poly and Boise State. The Bulldogs are making a quick return trip to Honolulu after they had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 43-10 loss to SMU in last December’s Hawaii Bowl.

TV: Midnight ET, Oceanic Pay-Per-View (Hawaii), KSEE-24 (Fresno). LINE: Fresno State -18.5.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (3-0, 1-0 Mountain West): Carr has been nearly unstoppable in the Bulldogs’ up-tempo offense, and sophomore Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in 11 straight games. The Bulldogs have relied heavily on Carr while waiting for their running game to get untracked, and junior Josh Quezada’s struggles could continue against the top run defense in the conference. Safety Derron Smith leads the Fresno State defense, which has forced a turnover in 16 straight games.

ABOUT HAWAII (0-3, 0-1): Starting quarterback Taylor Graham suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the first half of last week’s 31-9 loss at Nevada, and is listed as day-to-day. The Rainbow Warriors used three quarterbacks after Graham left the game, and they combined to commit six turnovers, including four interceptions. Hawaii ranks 102nd in the FBS in pass defense, and linebacker Julian Gener’s season-ending elbow surgery won’t help matters against the explosive Fresno State aerial attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bulldogs are 11-0 under coach Tim DeRuyter when scoring 30 or more points.

2. Hawaii is looking to avoid its first 0-4 start since 2000.

3. Fresno State senior Isaiah Burse is one of two players nationally averaging more than 25 yards per punt return.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 45, Hawaii 17