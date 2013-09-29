No. 25 Fresno State 42, Hawaii 37: Derek Carr threw for 324 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs withstood a furious second-half comeback by the Rainbow Warriors and improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2001.

Marteze Waller and Josh Harper added two touchdowns apiece for Fresno State (4-0, 2-0 Mountain West), which led 42-3 midway through the third quarter before Hawaii scored 34 consecutive points to cut the deficit to 42-37 with 7:51 remaining. Hawaii’s upset bid ended when Sean Schroeder’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by L.J. Jones with no time remaining.

Schroeder replaced an ineffective Ikaika Woolsey at quarterback with 6:15 left in the third quarter and began Hawaii’s comeback with a 60-yard pass to Chris Gant before Steven Lakalaka scored on a 3-yard run to cut Fresno State’s lead to 42-10. Schroeder finished 17-of-26 for 321 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half of action.

The Bulldogs led 21-3 at the half and appeared to be in control after scoring 21 quick points to open the third quarter. After Fresno State committed turnovers on each of its next four possessions, Hawaii (0-4, 0-2) capitalized with five straight touchdowns and pulled within 42-37 on Lakalaka’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Gant had four receptions for 133 yards to lead Hawaii, which is off to its first 0-4 start since 2000. Carr completed 33-of-47 passes with two interceptions and Harper had nine catches for 123 yards for Fresno State, which committed five turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: WR Isaiah Burse, Fresno State’s top punt returner, was ejected in the first quarter for targeting during a block. … The Bulldogs improved to 12-0 under coach Tim DeRuyter when scoring 30 or more points. … Hawaii, which entered the game ranked 117th in the FBS in total offense, had 431 total yards and 21 first downs.