Fresno State 42, Hawaii 14

Sophomore quarterback Zack Greenlee threw a career-high six touchdown passes, leading visiting Fresno State to a 42-14 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Greenlee completed 20 of 35 passes for 285 yards for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), who had lost two in a row and six of their last seven.

Freshman wide receiver Jamire Jordan had four catches for 79 yards, sophomore tight end Chad Olsen caught four passes for 76 yards and junior wide receiver Da‘Mari Scott had two receptions for 53 yards, both of them touchdown catches.

Junior running back Paul Harris rushed for 126 yards on 26 carries for the Rainbow Warriors (2-8, 0-6), who have lost eight in a row. Junior quarterback Ikaika Woolsey completed just 8 of 20 passes for 92 yards. He was replaced by senior quarterback Max Wittek, who completed 12 of 29 for 153 yards with two interceptions.

Greenlee threw three second-quarter touchdown passes to help Fresno State take a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. He connected with Olson for a 22-yard touchdown before throwing scoring strikes of 28 and 25 yards to Scott.

Greenlee added a 6-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Marteze Waller early in the third quarter and a 64-yard strike to Jordan early in the fourth.