Preview: Fresno State at Idaho

Fresno State strives to continue its best start in 12 years when it visits overmatched Idaho on Saturday. The No. 21 Bulldogs are 4-0 for their best start since the 2001 squad quarterbacked by David Carr won its first six games. Now it is senior Derek Carr as the star attraction and the younger brother of the Fresno State legend has thrown 14 touchdown passes for an offense that ranks 12th nationally by averaging 44 points per game.

Fresno State has defeated Idaho nine straight times and it will rank as one of the biggest upsets of the season if the Vandals emerge victorious. Idaho defeated Temple last Saturday for its first victory under new coach Paul Petrino and halted a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Bulldogs coach Tim DeRuyter is aiming to have his players take Idaho seriously after beating Hawaii 42-37 in a contest in which the Rainbows scored the final 34 points. “I think we play better against the tougher, tested competition,” DeRuyter said.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Bulldog Sports Network (Fresno State). LINE: Fresno State -26.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (4-0): Carr has been one of the most productive players in the nation and his 361.3 passing yards per game rank second nationally behind Oregon State’s Sean Mannion (403.6). The Bulldogs are loaded with solid receivers, with sophomore Davante Adams (36 receptions, 311 yards, four touchdowns), senior Isaiah Burse (29 for 318 and one score) and junior Josh Harper (28 for 264 and six touchdowns) all averaging at least seven receptions. The defense is suspect and allowing 38.2 points per game – Fresno State has allowed 37 or more points in three of four games – with junior middle linebacker Karl Mickelsen making a team-best 38 tackles and senior cornerback L.J. Jones and junior safety Derron Smith having two interceptions apiece.

ABOUT IDAHO (1-4): Redshirt freshman quarterback Chad Chalich is showing a lot of promise as both a passer (1,111 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions) and runner (team-best 202 yards). Chalich had 424 yards of total offense -- eighth-best in program history – in the victory over Temple by throwing for 310 yards and rushing for 114. “That kid is so tough,” Petrino said. “I love the way he plays.” The Vandals are allowing 38.6 points per game with junior outside linebacker Marc Millan (37 tackles) and junior strong safety Bradley Njoku (32 stops) playing well.

1. Fresno State leads the series 10-4 and won the most-recent meeting – 48-24 victory in 2011 when Carr passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

2. Vandals junior WR Dezmon Epps (34 receptions) has caught at least five passes in each game.

3. Burse is averaging 25.1 on punt returns – third-best nationally – and has returned two for touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 52, Idaho 30