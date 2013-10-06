No. 21 Fresno State 61, Idaho 14: Derek Carr passed for 419 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs rolled over the Vandals.

Davante Adams matched a school record with 16 receptions and accumulated 183 yards and three touchdowns. Marteze Waller rushed for 158 yards and two scores as Fresno State (5-0) continued its best start since winning six straight games to start the 2001 campaign.

The Bulldogs scored the first 54 points before Idaho (1-5) scored two touchdowns in the final stanza. The Vandals committed five turnovers with Fresno State recording four interceptions.

Carr threw two scoring passes to Adams and one to Josh Harper in a 28-point, first-quarter splurge. He tossed second-quarter touchdowns to Isaiah Burse and Adams as the Bulldogs led 47-0 at the half.

Idaho quarterback Chad Chalich was intercepted three times after not throwing a single one in 150 attempts over the first five games. Backup Joshua McCain also threw an interception.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 300-yard outing was the 14th of Carr’s Fresno State career and he has thrown four or more touchdown passes 10 times. … The Bulldogs racked up 40 first downs and had 329 rushing yards. …. Fresno State outgained Idaho 577-142 in the first half and finished with a 751-272 edge.