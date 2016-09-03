Preview: Fresno State at Nebraska

Mike Riley's debut with Nebraska last season was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons, ending the nation's longest season-opening win streak at 29 while also beginning a pattern of one soul-crushing loss after another. The second-year coach will try to help the Cornhuskers erase the painful memories of last season as they eye their 30th consecutive victory over a Mountain West foe on Saturday when they host Fresno State.

Riley watched helplessly in his first game on the Nebraska sideline while BYU connected on a 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired to send Nebraska to its first defeat in a season opener since 1985. In all, six of the Cornhuskers' seven setbacks came by eight points or fewer, although they managed to end the program's third losing season since 1962 on a bit of a high note by winning three of their last four - including a win over Michigan State and UCLA in the Foster Farms Bowl. Riley will attempt to reach the 100-win mark in his coaching career when Nebraska seeks its third victory in as many tries against the Bulldogs, who are coming off their worst season since 1973. That result did not sit well with fifth-year coach Tim DeRuyter, who will try to speed up the development of a young roster (67 of 103 players on the camp roster are underclassmen).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Nebraska -28.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (2015: 3-9): After cycling through four quarterbacks last season, Chason Virgil (31-of-56 for 298 yards and three touchdowns in 2015) emerged as the clear winner in camp this year, possessing poise "unlike any other freshman I’ve been around" according to DeRuyter. Virgil and new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau will get a chance to greatly improve on last season's 107th-ranked passing offense, as the Bulldogs return their top three receivers, including Jamire Jordan (46 catches, 540 yards and five touchdowns). New defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward will preside over last season's 101st-ranked defense, but he will have leading returning tackler linebacker Jeff Camilli as well as both 2015 starting cornerbacks (Jamal Ellis and Tyquwan Glass) to help him in that regard.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2015: 6-7): The Cornhuskers return 16 skill-position players, including the Big Ten's second-most productive passer (senior Tommy Armstrong Jr.) as well as second-team all-conference receiver Jordan Westerkamp (65 receptions, 918 yards, seven TDs) and Brandon Reilly (40, 754 and 4), who - along with safety Nate Gerry - will miss the opener due to a violation of unspecified team rules. Westerkamp is well within reach of setting several school receiving records this season, needing 53 catches, 742 yards and 12 consecutive games with a reception to set Nebraska standards in those categories. While all three starters return at linebacker for the ninth-ranked rushing defense in FBS a season ago, the Cornhuskers must break in four new starters on the defensive line.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska will honor all-conference punter Sam Foltz with special decals on its helmets this season. He, along with Michigan State punter Mike Sadler, was killed in an automobile accident in late July.

2. Fresno State, which has only 15 seniors on its roster, had 21 players make their first career start in 2015.

3. Armstrong, who is 568 yards shy of breaking Taylor Martinez's school record for passing yards, is the only active FBS quarterback with at least 6,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 48, Fresno State 17