Ozigbo helps Nebraska roll past Fresno State

It took an entire half to get going, but Nebraska eventually pulled away in what ended as a 43-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night in nonconference play at Lincoln, Neb.

Sophomore running back Devine Ozigbo led the way with a career-high 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Cornhuskers, while Nebraska's defense held the Bulldogs to just 274 yards of total offense and only 31 yards on the ground.

Related Coverage Preview: Fresno State at Nebraska

Nebraska ran the ball on 19 of its first 20 plays to open the game, and two first-quarter touchdowns by Ozigbo gave the Huskers an early 14-0 lead.

Just when it seemed like through rout was on, a blocked punt by Fresno State midway through the second quarter temporarily swung the momentum right into the Bulldogs' favor.

Quarterback Chason Virgil connected with receiver Aaron Peck for a 7-yard touchdown on Fresno State's ensuing drive, and then Kody Kroening connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired to cut the deficit to 14-10 going into halftime.

Nebraska's offense got back in gear to open the second half, as a 9-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Tommy Armstrong capped off a nine-play, 57-yard drive that pushed the lead back up to 21-10.

With less than a minute left in the third quarter, junior safety Kieron Williams picked off Virgil to give Nebraska the ball at its own 38.

Two plays later, Armstrong connected with senior wide out Alonzo Moore for a 57-yard touchdown pass, marking the longest play of the game.

The Huskers continued to pad their lead with a four-yard rushing score by Armstrong and then a two-point conversion on a run by sophomore Zack Darlington that made it 36-10 with 9:50 left to play.

True freshman Tre Bryant capped off the night with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:20 to go.