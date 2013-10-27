(Updated: CORRECTS “which” to “who” in 2nd graph CORRECTS “touchdown” to “touchdowns” in 3rd graph)

No. 18 Fresno State 35, San Diego State 28 (OT): Marteze Waller scored on a 1-yard run on the first possession of overtime and the visiting Bulldogs then stopped the Aztecs on downs to win the Mountain West game.

Davante Adams caught two-second half touchdowns and Fresno State blocked a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime. Derek Carr completed 35-of-57 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Mountain West), who have won nine straight conference games overall.

San Diego State receiver Ezell Ruffin produced career highs of 10 receptions and 181 receiving yards. Quinn Kaehler completed 21-of-39 passes for 337 yards and Adam Muema rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Aztecs (3-4, 2-1), who had a nine-game conference winning streak snapped.

Adams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone with 1:50 left in the third quarter and a 16-yard score near the front left pylon with 11:39 remaining in the fourth, giving Fresno State a 21-14 lead. The Bulldogs appeared to have the win in hand after Ejiro Ederaine returned a Ruffin fumble 78 yards for a touchdown, but Aaron Boesch scored on a 1-yard run, the Aztecs recovered the ensuing onside kick and fullback Chad Young burst up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown, tying the score at 28 with 6:15 left.

The Bulldogs reached the end zone on their second drive of the game, taking a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard run by Isaiah Burse, but San Diego State’s defense tightened and allowed just one first down on three second-quarter possessions. The Aztecs tied the score at 7 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Muema with 7:38 left in the first half and Fresno State’s struggles on offense continued into the second half, opening the door for Muema to give the Aztecs a 14-7 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State is 7-0 for the first time since 1991. … The Bulldogs ended a four-game losing streak at San Diego State. … The Aztecs were trying to become the second FBS team since 2002 to win four straight after starting the season 0-3.