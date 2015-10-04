San Diego State 21, Fresno State 7

Senior quarterback Maxwell Smith threw two touchdown passes and two running backs surpassed 100 yards on Saturday night, leading San Diego State to a 21-7 victory over Fresno State at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Senior running back Chase Price rushed for a career-high 151 yards on 27 carries for San Diego State (2-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Junior Donnel Pumphrey ran for a season-high 124 yards.

Smith completed just 5 of 12 passes for 104 yards but connected on two long touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Zack Greenlee completed 12 of 25 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown for Fresno State (1-3, 0-1). Senior running back Marteze Waller, who rushed for 1,368 yards last season, was held to 20 yards on 11 carries.

Pumphrey put the Aztecs up 7-0 when he scored on a 33-yard run with 10:31 remaining in the first quarter, capping a 10-play, 78-yard opening drive for San Diego State.

Fresno State tied the score when Greenlee threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson with 9:58 to go in the second quarter.

The Aztecs took a 14-7 lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Smith to running back Rashaad Penny midway through the third quarter. Smith threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Eric Judge to put San Diego State up 21-7 with 11:05 to play in the fourth quarter.