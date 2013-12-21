Southern California 45, Fresno State 20

Southern California 45, No. 20 Fresno State 20: Cody Kessler threw for 344 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and the Trojans silenced the explosive Bulldogs’ offense in the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl.

Kessler completed 22 of 31 passes and Nelson Agholor and Marqise Lee caught two touchdowns apiece for USC (10-4), which led 35-6 after holding Fresno State to 139 total yards in the first half. Javorius Allen added 27 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Derek Carr, who entered the game as the nation’s leading passer, was 29-of-54 for 217 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the final game of his illustrious Fresno State career. Davante Adams had nine receptions for 74 yards for the Bulldogs (11-2), who lost their fifth straight bowl game.

The Trojans, playing under interim coach Clay Helton, exploded for 21 consecutive points in the second quarter and cruised to their second 10-win season in the last three years. Fresno State was held to 254 total yards and went 2-for-14 on third-down conversions after entering the game as the nation’s fifth-ranked scoring offense.

Derron Smith returned a Kessler interception 41 yards for a score to pull Fresno State within 38-20 early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans stopped the Bulldogs on downs on their next possession before Allen scored on a 1-yard run to seal the win. Lee finished with seven catches for a team-high 118 yards for USC, which finished with 499 total yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC was penalized 10 times for 100 yards and DE George Oku was ejected early in the second half for bumping a referee. … Adams set a single-season Mountain West record for most receptions with 131 for Fresno State, which failed in its bid to reach 12 wins for the first time in school history. … The Trojans, who improved to 28-1-1 all-time against current Mountain West teams, open the 2014 season at home against Fresno State on Aug. 30.