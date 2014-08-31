No. 15 USC 52, Fresno State 13: Cody Kessler threw for a career-high 394 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Trojans overcame a week of distractions with a dominant effort against the visiting Bulldogs.

Kessler was 25-of-37 with four TD passes and also rushed for a score while freshman JuJu Smith made four catches for 123 yards for USC (1-0), which gained 431 of its 702 total yards in the first half and extended its opening-game winning streak to 16 contests. Javorious Allen rushed 22 times for 133 yards and a score for the Trojans, who began the game with three straight touchdown drives and led 31-7 at halftime.

Marteze Waller rushed for 97 yards and two scores for Fresno State (0-1), which was held to 16 first downs and lost its 17th consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Brandon Connette and Brian Burrell split time at quarterback and went a combined 18-of-36 for 160 yards with four interceptions.

After a week filled with off-field news about suspended cornerback Josh Shaw, the Trojans set the tone on their opening possession as Kessler capped a 17-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard TD plunge. Nelson Agholor extended the lead with a 10-yard TD reception on the Trojans’ next possession and closed the first quarter with a 5-yard TD catch.

Waller’s 1-yard TD run cut the deficit to 24-7 with just under seven minutes remaining in the half, but the Bulldogs were unable to capitalize after forcing turnovers on each of USC’s next two possessions. Kessler connected with Adoree’ Jackson for an 18-yard score with 4:19 left in the half and the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 21-6 in the third quarter before resting their starters.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Trojans ran 62 of their 105 plays in the first half under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. … WR Josh Harper had six catches for 56 yards for Fresno State, which lost its season opener for the second time in the last 11 seasons. ... WR Bryce Dixon had a 22-yard TD catch in the third quarter for USC, which improved to 31-1-1 against Mountain West Conference opponents.