Utah 59, Fresno State 27: Travis Wilson threw a career-high five touchdowns, including two each to Kenneth Scott and Dres Anderson, as Utah rolled past the visiting Bulldogs.

Wilson was 11-of-20 for 181 yards and backup Kendal Thompson accounted for two scores for Utah (2-0), which led by as many as 38 points in the second half and has won its first two games by a combined score of 115-41. Wilson threw early touchdown passes to Scott and Anderson as the Utes took a 17-0 lead into the second quarter.

Quarterback Brandon Connette accounted for 217 total yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State (0-2), which was held to 55 rushing yards and trailed 31-7 at halftime for the second straight game. Connette took over for an inefficient Brian Burrell after the first quarter and cut the deficit to 24-7 with 6:19 left in the half on a 2-yard TD pass to Malique Micenheimer.

Wilson responded by leading Utah on a six-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Scott’s 36-yard TD reception with 4:29 remaining in the half. The Utes, who compiled 320 of their 526 total yards in the first half, continued the onslaught after the break as Thompson replaced Wilson and pushed the lead to 45-7 with a 14-yard TD run late in the third quarter.

Fresno State, which suffered its second straight loss to a Pac-12 opponent after falling 52-13 at USC last Saturday, gave Utah excellent field position early and the Utes capitalized by scoring on each of their first three drives. Devontae Booker and Bubba Poole combined for 121 rushing yards for Utah, which gained a total of 258 yards on the ground.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Westlee Tonga caught a 24-yard TD pass in the second quarter for Utah, which has a bye next week before visiting Michigan on Sept. 20. … Fresno State WR Josh Harper had six catches for 83 yards and Aaron Peck had a 53-yard reception during the Bulldogs’ third-quarter scoring drive. … Burrell returned in the fourth quarter and finished 8-of-16 for 106 yards while throwing two late touchdown passes to Greg Watson.