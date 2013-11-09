Preview: Fresno State at Wyoming

Fresno State hasn’t collected many style points, but the 17th-ranked Bulldogs remain in the driver’s seat for a BCS bowl heading into Saturday’s contest at Wyoming. The Bulldogs, who have won the first eight games of a season for the first time since 1989, are making a habit of dramatic finishes with one-point wins over Rutgers and Boise State and an overtime victory at San Diego State. Saturday’s contest features the top two offenses in the Mountain West, with both teams averaging over 500 yards per game.

The Cowboys yielded more than 50 points for the second consecutive game in a 51-44 loss at San Jose State on Oct. 26, leading to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Chris Tormey during the bye week. Jamar Cain was promoted on an interim basis and asked to slow down a Fresno State offense that ranks sixth nationally in total offense (539.9 yards per game) and eighth in scoring (43.9 points). The teams are meeting in Laramie for the first time since 1996, when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Fresno State -10.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (8-0, 5-0 Mountain West): Quarterback Derek Carr ranks second nationally in both passing (382.6 yards per game) and touchdown throws (28), and the trio of wide receivers Davante Adams, Josh Harper and Isaiah Burse has combined for 195 catches. Carr threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 home victory over Wyoming last season, while Harper had a school-record 17 catches last week for 253 yards and two scores. The Bulldogs’ pass defense ranks 10th in the league despite the presence of safety Derron Smith, who has 11 career interceptions.

ABOUT WYOMING (4-4, 2-2): The Cowboys have struggled defensively all season, but their up-tempo offense could cause trouble for Fresno State. Running back Shaun Wick gained 234 yards on 17 carries against San Jose State, and underrated quarterback Brett Smith ranks eighth nationally in total offense at 349.8 yards per game. Fresno State’s explosive offense thrives on the big play, which could mean trouble for a Cowboys defense that allowed six plays of more than 30 yards against San Jose State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Adams has caught 44 passes for 577 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past four games.

2. The Cowboys have lost 19 straight games against Top 25 opponents since a 34-26 win over then-No. 22 Air Force on Oct. 26, 2002.

3. The Bulldogs are 16-0 under coach Tim DeRuyter when scoring over 30 points.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 52, Wyoming 44