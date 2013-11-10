(Updated: CHANGES Smith’s passing stats to 18-for-32 for 141 yards in Para 3)

No. 17 Fresno State 48, Wyoming 10: Derek Carr threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs scored 48 unanswered points and remained unbeaten with a dominant performance against the Cowboys.

Carr completed 33-of-46 passes and Josh Quezada ran for 105 yards and a score for Fresno State (9-0, 6-0 Mountain West), which racked up 600 total yards and extended its regular-season winning streak to 14 games. Josh Harper caught nine passes for 159 yards and Davante Adams added 79 yards on 11 receptions while tying the school single-season record with his 15th touchdown catch.

Wyoming, which lost its third straight, led briefly in the second quarter following Brett Smith’s 1-yard TD pass to Shaun Wick and Stuart Williams’ 27-yard field goal. Smith was 18-of-32 for 141 yards for the Cowboys (4-5, 2-3), who were held to a season-low 296 total yards.

The Bulldogs moved ahead 14-10 after Carr threw touchdown passes to Marcel Jensen and Isaiah Burse, and Derron Smith intercepted Brett Smith deep in Fresno State territory to end the half. Marteze Waller capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, and Wyoming never threatened again.

Jensen caught two touchdown passes for Fresno State, which is off to its best start since the 1989 team began 10-0. The Bulldogs were 9-for-14 on third-down conversions and remained in the driver’s seat for a BCS bowl berth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Adams has caught 55 passes for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past five games. … Bulldogs backup QB Brian Burrell entered the game with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter and recorded his first career touchdown with a 5-yard run. … Tedder Easton rushed for 90 yards on six carries to lead Wyoming, which has allowed a total of 151 points in its last three games.