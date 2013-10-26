Preview: Furman at LSU

Coming off a stunning loss, No. 13 LSU will look to take its anger out on visiting Furman when the teams match up on Saturday. The Tigers were defeated by Mississippi on a final-second field goal last week – a crushing defeat against a Rebels team that entered the game with a 1-3 league mark. The loss dropped the Tigers from No. 8 in the poll and essentially ended any national title hopes.

On the bright side, LSU enters this contest with the nation’s longest regular-season, non-conference winning streak, having won 44 straight games going all the way back to 2002. The Tigers will look for a better performance out of Zach Mettenberger, who threw three interceptions against Ole Miss after getting picked off just twice over the first seven games. Perhaps Mettenberger will regain his touch against Furman, an FCS school that has lost 12 straight matchups with FBS teams since a win over North Carolina in 1999.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: LSU -46.5

ABOUT FURMAN (3-4): The Paladins notched a 27-10 victory over Appalachian State last week thanks to a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown by Gary Wilkins – one of five turnovers forced by the Furman defense. Reese Hannon was efficient for the Paladins, completing 13-of-19 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown, while Hank McCloud contributed 89 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Furman’s strength comes inside the 20-yard-lines, as the Paladins lead the Southern Conference in red zone offense and red zone defense.

ABOUT LSU (6-2): The Tigers have one of the nation’s top wideout duos, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry combining for 95 catches, 1,600 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns through eight games. Only one player in the nation is averaging more all-purpose yards per game than Beckham, who single-handedly supplies 206.1 yards per game for LSU. The Tigers’ air attack has somewhat overshadowed sophomore running back Jeremy Hill, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last six games, although his 4.0 yards per carry against Ole Miss was his worst mark of the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting between the schools.

2. Furman has lost seven straight games against SEC teams, dating to a one-point win over Vanderbilt in 1963.

3. Under coach Les Miles, LSU is 21-1 following a loss.

PREDICTION: LSU 44, Furman 10