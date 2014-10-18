Preview: Furman at South Carolina

A 3-1 start has dissipated into 3-3, and followinga bye week to take stock and refocus, South Carolina is eyeing a second-halfsurge, beginning with Saturday’s home game against in-state FCS member Furman. “(Our playersreally) want to finish with a good season,” Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier saidat his Tuesday press conference. “We do have a lot of senior players,fourth-year players, and hopefully senior leadership will kick in and we canstart playing better. … We have to see if we can become a lot better team,starting this week.”Prior to last week’s bye, South Carolinawas upset in back-to-back weeks by Missouri (21-20) and Kentucky (45-38), failingto protect double-digit fourth-quarter leads in both contests. The Gamecocks, however,have not lost three straight games since their 7-7 season in 2009. Furman,meanwhile, also has seen a good start (2-0) turn sour with four straight lossesand also had a bye last week to reassess things.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: None

ABOUT FURMAN (2-4): The defending SouthernConference-champion Paladins, based in Greenville, S.C., opened with wins overGardner-Webb and Mercer before their four-game skid started with a 10-7 road lossto Presbyterian and has continued through the 37-31 double-overtime home lossto Coastal Carolina on Oct. 4. True freshman P.J. Blazejowski will be makinghis second career start at quarterback and is the third signal caller to startfor the team this season after returning starter Reese Hannon suffered aseason-ending ankle fracture in the season opener. The Paladins rank only 97th in FCS total offense (316.3 yards per game) but do check in 14th in total defense (303.8).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3): It’s homecoming week anda rare schedule break for the Gamecocks, who played four of their first fivegames against teams who have been ranked in the top 25 at some point this season.Quarterback Dylan Thompson ranks third in the SEC with 262.8 passing yards pergame, but South Carolina could be without second-leading rusher Brandon Wilds,who’s battling a knee injury. The defense has been the main problem forthe Gamecocks as they rank 84th or lower in FBS rushing (176.8 yardsallowed per game), passing (264.3), total defense (441.2) and scoring defense (35 points).

EXTRA POINTS

1. South Carolina leads the all-time series, 27-20-1,but has won 12 of the past 13 games, including the last meeting, a 38-19 victoryin 2010.

2. From 1982-86, Furman went 4-1-1 against FBS foes,including a 28-23 win over the Gamecocks, but is 1-21 since.

3. South Carolina starting SS D.J. Smith willmiss the first half to serve a suspension for a third-quarter targeting ejectionin the team’s Oct. 4 loss to Kentucky.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 48, Furman 10