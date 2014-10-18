South Carolina 41, Furman 10: Mike Davis ran for apair of touchdowns, Dylan Thompson threw for two more and the Gamecocks forceda season-high three turnovers in a homecoming win over the visiting Paladins.

Davis rushed 18 times for 111 yards for hisfourth straight 100-yard game, while Thompson, the first of three SouthCarolina quarterbacks to play in the contest, was 14-of-22 for 262 yards. TheGamecocks (4-3), who only had five takeaways entering the game, had aninterception and recovered two fumbles as they notched their 17thstraight non-conference win, dating back to a loss to Florida State in the 2010Peach Bowl.

FCS member Furman (2-5) got 106 rushing yards anda touchdown on 13 carries from Hank McCloud but came up empty on three of its five drives into South Carolina territory and suffered its fifth straightdefeat. Freshman quarterback P.J. Blazejowski, making his third career start,was 10-of-15 for 85 yards for the Paladins, the defending Southern Conferencechampions who fell to their in-state rivals for the 13th time in thelast 14 games.

After trailing 28-7 at halftime, Furman forced afumble on the Gamecocks’ first possession of the third quarter and closed towithin 28-10 on Hunter Townes’ 29-yard field goal. But Shon Carson capped an84-yard drive with 1-yard scoring plunge on South Carolina’s ensuing possession,and safety Chris Moody intercepted a halfback option pass on the Paladins’ verynext play to set up the first of Elliott Fry’s two field goals to close out thescoring.

The game was tied at 7 with 7:29 remaining in thefirst quarter after McCloud raced 60 yards for a touchdown on Furman’s secondpossession. But the Paladins lost a pair of fumbles and missed a field goal onthree of their next four possessions and the hosts took full advantage, scoringon a pair of short runs by Davis sandwiched around a 45-yard TD strike from Thompsonto Jerell Adams to give South Carolina a 28-7 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The one-sided score allowed theGamecocks to play a number of reserves in the second half, including backup QBsPerry Orth and Connor Mitch and freshman tailback David Williams, who ran for acareer-high 110 yards on 11 carries. … South Carolina has now won 35 straightgames against teams from outside the “Power Five” conferences, dating back to a1999 loss to East Carolina. … With the defeat, Furman has lost nine straightagainst SEC foes since a 1963 win over Vanderbilt.