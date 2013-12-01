Furman 30, South Carolina State 20: Jairus Hollman scored on a school-record 90-yard punt return and took back an interception for another score as the visiting Paladins won the FCS Subdivision playoff opener.

Tanner Skogen rushed for 116 yards to lead the offense for Furman, which will play at top-seeded and two-time defending champion North Dakota State next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Reese Hannon threw just 10 passes, completing three for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Paladins (8-5).

Richard Cue completed 17-of-28 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina State, which finished 9-4. Justin Taylor rushed for 62 yards and Cue added 46 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.

Hollman’s punt return gave the Paladins a 7-6 lead and his 34-yard interception return for a score stretched it to 27-13 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Austin Smith scored on a 4-yard end-around to cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter, but Ray Early’s 32-yard field goal with 8:28 left extended the lead back to 10.

Coupled with Bethune-Cookman’s loss Saturday against Coastal Carolina, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has lost 18 consecutive FCS playoff games dating to 1999. Furman was making its first FCS playoff appearance since 2006 after winning a share of the Southern Conference this season.