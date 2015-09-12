Preview: Furman at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech lost much more than a three-point halftime lead against top-ranked Ohio State in Monday’s season opener. The Hokies must now move forward without talented quarterback Michael Brewer for the next 4-8 weeks and that journey begins Saturday afternoon when dangerous FCS member Furman pays a visit to Blacksburg.

Inexperienced Brenden Motley will take the helm for Virginia Tech after replacing Brewer (broken left collarbone) in the second half of the 42-24 loss to Ohio State. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Brenden Motley,” Hokies coach Frank Beamer said of the junior, who took 26 snaps Monday after being under center for 23 all of last season. Virginia Tech’s defense must get back on track after allowing 360 yards rushing against the Buckeyes and will attempt to do that while improving to 6-0 all time against Furman. The Paladins lost their opener to Coast Carolina 38-35, but welcomed the return of productive quarterback Reese Hannon after he missed most of 2014 to injury.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: NL

ABOUT FURMAN (0-1): Hannon suffered a fractured ankle in the 2014 season opener and one year later set school records with 365 yards passing and 400 of total offense against Coastal Carolina. The junior has two of the team’s top 15 all-time reception leaders in Jordan Snellings (105) and Andrej Suttles (95) while running back Antonio Wilcox led Furman with seven catches last week. Ernie Cain led the Paladins’ rushing attack with 61 yards and three scores, but Furman’s defense must clean up some issues after giving up 328 passing yards.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (0-1): Motley finished 4-for-9 for 36 yards with an interception and a touchdown pass to his top receiving target Isaiah Ford on Monday. The Hokies must get more from their rushing attack after J.C. Coleman (5.0 yards per carry in 2014) had 43 on 12 attempts in the opener, and their defensive unit expects to be much better as the season progresses. “We can’t let this one game affect another one,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster told reporters. “We just have to get back to work. We improve the most from week one to week two.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech senior TE Ryan Malleck had four catches for 48 yards and his third career touchdown against Ohio State on Monday.

2. Furman is 1-24 against FBS opponents since 1987, including a 24-7 loss to the Hokies in 2008 and a victory against North Carolina in 1999.

3. The Hokies return all 14 players – four on the defensive side of the ball -- who contributed points (313 total) in 2014.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 31, Furman 14