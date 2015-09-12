Virginia Tech 42, Furman 3

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech quarterback Brenden Motley passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his first college start, and the Hokies’ defense forced three turnovers in a 42-3 win over Furman on Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Motley filled in for senior Michael Brewer, who was injured in the season opener against No. 1 Ohio State on Monday night, and he led the Hokies (1-1) to a prosperous offensive showing. Tech’s offense scored five touchdowns for the first time since recording six on Nov. 9, 2013, at Miami.

Hokies running back Trey Edmunds rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown. His 1-yard score in the third quarter was his first touchdown since 2013. He missed most of last season because of injury. Tech freshman Travon McMillian rushed for a game-high 98 yards on six carries.

Tech’s defense intercepted Furman quarterback Reese Hannon twice and also recovered a fumble. The Hokies recorded three sacks after being held to none in the opener against the Buckeyes.

Both of Motley’s touchdown passes went to sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Motley also had 38 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Furman running back Triston Luke rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries. The Paladins only points came on J.C. Hollingsworth’s 49-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Hokies freshman quarterback Dwayne Lawson scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown in his first career game.

Tech sophomore linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka broke a scoreless tie with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.