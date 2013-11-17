(Updated: CHANGES “incompletion” to “play” in 5th graph CORRECTS Murray’s attempts in notes)

No. 9 Auburn 43, Georgia 38: Ricardo Louis caught a tipped pass in stride and went 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left as the host Tigers stunned the Bulldogs after squandering a 20-point fourth-quarter lead.

Tre Mason rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and Nick Marshall passed for 229 yards and a score while rushing for 89 yards and two TDs for Auburn (10-1, 6-1 SEC), which can win the SEC West with a victory over rival Alabama on Nov. 30. Louis caught four passes for 131 yards, including the game-winner after two Georgia defenders collided and tipped the ball into the air on fourth-and-18.

Aaron Murray passed for 415 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3) on three straight touchdown drives after they fell behind 37-17 early in the fourth quarter. Todd Gurley rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 77 yards for Georgia.

Murray threw touchdown passes to Rantavious Wooten and Arthur Lynch in the fourth quarter to get the Bulldogs back in it. After an Auburn three-and-out and a shanked punt, Georgia went 45 yards in nine plays and Murray scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 5.

The Bulldogs had the Tigers backed up with a chance to put it away with one more stop before Marshall’s improbable hook-up with Louis. Georgia needed just two plays to drive to the Auburn 20, but had only three seconds left and Murray was hit as he threw on the final play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn takes a 55-54-8 lead in the series billed as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. … The Tigers have won 86 consecutive games when scoring 30 or more points. … Murray was 33-for-49 and has 903 completions, surpassing Chris Leak for the most in SEC history.