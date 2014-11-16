Georgia 34, Auburn 7

(Updated: CHANGES “one of its three” to “one of its two” in graph 3)

No. 14 Georgia 34, No. 9 Auburn 7: Todd Gurley returned from a four-game suspension and rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a left knee injury as the host Bulldogs kept their SEC East Division title hopes alive with a resounding victory over the Tigers.

Freshman Nick Chubb, who rushed for 671 yards in Gurley’s absence, totaled 192 yards from scrimmage - 144 on the ground - and two touchdowns as Georgia (8-2, 6-2 SEC) evened the all-time series 54-54-8. Gurley, who was banned by the NCAA for accepting more than $3,000 in exchange for autographing items and other memorabilia, returned a kickoff 105 yards for an apparent score the first time he touched the ball, but it was called back because of holding.

Hutson Mason was 10-of-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who concluded the conference portion of their regular-season schedule and need Missouri to lose one of its two remaining contests to reach the SEC championship game. Cameron Artis-Payne, the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,276 yards, ran for 86 - 75 in the first half - and a touchdown while Nick Marshall was 11-of-23 for 112 yards for Auburn (7-3, 4-3), which suffered its second straight loss.

The Tigers went 70 yards on the opening possession, with Artis-Payne bursting around right end for a 26-yard touchdown, but a fumbled punt by Auburn set Georgia up at the Tigers’ 19. Mason cashed in four plays later with a 7-yard TD pass to Malcolm Mitchell, and the Bulldogs took the lead 14-7 when Chubb scored on a 9-yard run on fourth-and-1 after coach Mark Richt originally sent the field goal unit out, but changed his mind after calling timeout.

Georgia extended its lead to 24-7 in the third quarter with a seven-play drive - all runs - with Chubb gaining 51 yards on the first five plays and Gurley six on the last two, including a 3-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs maintained their 27-7 advantage when linebacker Amarlo Herrera intercepted Marshall at the 2-yard line on a fourth-and-12 play from the 15 with 11:25 remaining and Chubb capped a 98-yard drive with a 11-yard TD run on the next play after Gurley was injured.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia, which rushed for 289 yards in its first home game since Oct. 4, finishes with home contests against Charleston Southern on Nov. 22 and No. 23 Georgia Tech on Nov. 29. ... The temperature at kickoff was 35 degrees, making it the coldest Auburn game since the 2000 Iron Bowl against Alabama, when it was 41 in Tuscaloosa. ... Marshall last played at Sanford Stadium in 2011, when he was a Bulldogs defensive back before being dismissed from the team for theft of money.