Preview: Georgia vs. Florida

Both Georgia and Florida stumble into the latest installment of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday in Jacksonville, their dreams of winning the SEC East title hampered by a rash of injuries that has derailed both teams’ seasons. What is as amazing as the health issues that have hit both teams is that each squad still has a slim shot to reach the conference title game. Saturday’s winner must win the rest of its SEC games and needs Missouri to lose at least once.

Georgia tailback Todd Gurley is expected to play for the first time since spraining his left ankle Sept. 28 against LSU, but wide receiver Chris Conley (ankle) and safety Josh Harvey-Clemons (foot) may not face the Gators. Florida, meanwhile, has seen eight players, including starting quarterback Jeff Driskel (broken leg), sidelined for the season. Both teams have lost two in a row, the first time since 1926 that the Bulldogs and Gators meet riding multiple-game losing streaks, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia, -2.5.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-3, 3-2 SEC): Senior quarterback Aaron Murray threw three interceptions in the first half of last year’s 17-9 victory over the Gators, but he could join Johnny Rauch and Buck Belue as the only Bulldogs quarterbacks in the past 70 years to beat Florida three times. The return of Gurley, who topped 100 yards rushing in his first two games, will bolster the Bulldogs’ already powerful offense. Georgia has allowed 30 or more points six times in seven games even though junior linebackers Ramik Wilson (second) and Amarlo Herrera (fifth) rank in the top five in the SEC in tackles.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-3, 3-2): Freshman running back Kelvin Taylor gave the Gators a boost against Missouri in Florida’s last game, rushing for 74 yards and scoring his first career touchdown. But Florida comes in ranked 103rd nationally in scoring at 21.1 points and mustered just 151 yards of total offense against Missouri, as junior quarterback Tyler Murphy has struggled since taking over for Driskel. The Gators’ hopes lie with a defense that is eighth nationally in points allowed per game (16.3), but Florida was torched for 500 yards and 36 points against the Tigers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia and Florida face off unranked for the second time in four years, after at least one team was ranked every year since 1979.

2. Florida’s three losses all have come on the road against teams now ranked in the top 15 (No. 6 Miami, No. 10 Missouri, No. 13 LSU).

3. The Bulldogs have won the past two meetings with Florida; Georgia has not beaten the Gators three consecutive years since 1987-89.

PREDICTION: Georgia 31, Florida 24