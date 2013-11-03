(Updated: Minor editing throughout.)

Georgia 23, Florida 20: Todd Gurley scored two first-quarter touchdowns after missing three games with an ankle injury and the Bulldogs held off a furious second-half rally to down the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia (5-3, 4-2 SEC) kept alive its slim hopes of repeating as SEC East champions, rolling up 335 yards of total offense in the first half while building a 23-3 advantage before sputtering after the break. Gurley rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries and added 87 yards receiving while Aaron Murray completed 16-of-25 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown.

Florida (4-4, 3-3) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, pulling within 23-20 on Tyler Murphy’s quarterback scamper and two-point conversion pass with 14:20 remaining. Kelvin Taylor rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries for the Gators.

Mack Brown brought Florida within 23-10 on a 5-yard run with 6:21 left in the third quarter after Georgia’s Arthur Lynch dropped a lateral that Leon Orr recovered for the Gators at the Georgia 14. Loucheiz Purifoy sacked Murray in the end zone for a safety with 1:19 remaining in the period to bring the Gators within 23-12, and Murphy capped the ensuing drive with a 14-yard touchdown and a successful conversion pass to Clay Burton to make it 23-20.

Gurley, playing for the first time since Sept. 28, scored on a 5-yard run on Georgia’s opening possession, then turned a short pass from Murray into a 73-yard touchdown to stake the Bulldogs to a 14-0 advantage with 9:19 left in the first period. Marshall Morgan added first-half field goals of 49, 27 and 32 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia has won three in a row against the Gators for the first time since 1987-89. … Murray is one touchdown from Danny Wuerffel’s SEC record for most TD passes with 114. … WR Quinton Dunbar caught four passes for 91 yards for Florida, which has lost three in a row.