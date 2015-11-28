Preview: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has endured a miserable season and will not play in a bowl game for the first time in 18 seasons, but the Yellow Jackets have an opportunity to end their campaign on the biggest of upswings Saturday when it hosts in-state rival Georgia. And if coach Paul Johnson wanted to see a blueprint for beating the Bulldogs for the second consecutive season, his former school Georgia Southern provided just that in pushing Georgia into overtime last week before the Bulldogs survived, 23-17.

The Bulldogs gave up 233 yards on the ground and while Georgia is bowl eligible, there are plenty of questions surrounding whether coach Mark Richt will be back for his 16th season in Athens next fall. But Richt was in no mood to discuss the speculation at Tuesday’s press conference, threatening to end the media session before saying, “I’m here to talk about the game.” Questions also abound around Johnson, who may not have quarterback Justin Thomas this week after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during last week’s 38-21 loss at Miami. “This season has been miserable,” Johnson admitted to reporters this week. “There’s nothing fun about losing.”

TV: noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Georgia -5

ABOUT GEORGIA (8-3): Losing tailback Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury has derailed the Bulldogs’ offense, but Georgia has done just enough to win three in a row. Sony Michel has taken the majority of Chubb’s carries and needs 73 yards rushing to become the 13th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The Bulldogs’ defense has played outstanding during the winning streak, giving up 11 points per game led by linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Leonard Floyd and Jake Ganus.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-8): Even with several key backfield injuries, the Yellow Jackets still are seventh nationally in rushing yards per game (261.8). Freshman Matthew Jordan was overwhelmed after replacing Thomas in the first quarter last week, fumbling six times and throwing an interception as Georgia Tech lost for the eighth time in nine games. Georgia Tech has surrendered 343 yards or more of total offense six times in the past seven games and committed seven turnovers the past two weeks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia QB Greyson Lambert, who transferred from Virginia, threw two interceptions in a Cavaliers’ loss at Georgia Tech last season.

2. The past two meetings in the series have gone to overtime (Georgia winning in 2013; Georgia Tech winning last season), and eight of the past 11 matchups have been decided by an average of 9.6 points.

3. The Bulldogs will play in a bowl game for the 18th consecutive season, the nation’s second-longest streak.

PREDICTION: Georgia 24, Georgia Tech 14