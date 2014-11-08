Preview: Georgia at Kentucky

No. 17 Georgia looks to bounce back from a disappointing 38-20 loss to Florida when it hits the road to face Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs have slipped out of the College Football Playoff picture but hope to stay in contention for the SEC East title after falling a half-game behind Missouri at the top of the standings. “Nobody in this league feels sorry for the other team,” coach Mark Richt told reporters. “I tell you what, playing Kentucky in Kentucky is a very, very difficult task.”

Kentucky looks to snap a three-game losing streak following its 20-10 setback to Missouri. The Wildcats hope to turn their fortunes around by beating a Georgia team that has won six of the last seven meetings in the series, including the last three in Lexington. “Georgia is going to present a real problem for us because they are not going to give you anything,” coach Mark Stoops told reporters. “We have got to scratch and claw and fight and dig down for everything that we get.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -10

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-2, 4-2 SEC): Hutson Mason finished with a career-high in attempts and completions after going 26-of-41 for 319 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Florida. Nick Chubb continues to fill in admirably for the suspended Todd Gurley, rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown, but had a critical fumble in third quarter versus the Gators. The Bulldogs’ normally stout run defense was gashed for 418 yards last weekend, which is the second most in program history, trailing only the 430 they conceded to Auburn in 1978.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-4, 2-4): Alvin ‘Bud’ Dupree was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week after recording 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss against the Tigers. Patrick Towles had one of his worst outings of the season against Missouri, finishing 19-of-36 for 158 yards with one touchdown and one interception after throwing for 390 yards and two scores in his previous game. Ryan Timmons leads the Wildcats with 40 receptions for 493 yards, but hasn’t caught a touchdown pass in his last four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia has won 15 of the last 17 matchups with Kentucky.

2. The Bulldogs have scored 34 or more points in all but one game this season.

3. The Wildcats are 5-1 at home with their lone defeat coming to No.1 Mississippi State.

PREDICTION: Georgia 35, Kentucky 31